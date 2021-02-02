Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi has revealed that his ex-Super Eagles teammates Emmanuel Emenike gave him money while building his first house.

Onazi and Emenike played together in the Super Eagles for several years and won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While hanging out together, Onazi was happy to let everyone know that his older colleague gave him money to buy tiles for his first house.

“See, my first house wey I build for Jos, na Emenike give me money to buy my tiles,” Onazi said in pidgin English.

Onazi’s comment was caught by an Instagram user who shared it on Stories. The clip found its way to Twitter.