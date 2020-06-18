Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi who plays for Turkish club Denizlispor is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks with a muscle injury.

Onazi could only play 13 minutes after coming on as a 46th-minute substitute in Denizlispor’s 1-0 loss away at Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A small tear was later detected in the posterior muscle during medical examinations and he is reportedly set to miss two to three weeks of action.

According to a Turkish sports website, fanatik.com, the Denizlispor medics have advised the 27-year-old Nigeria international to stay away from action in that period.

“It was reported that Ogenyi Onazi of Yukenel Denizlispor will stay away from the field for 2-3 weeks due to the injury of the Nigerian football player in the Sivasspor match,” the report said.

“In the statement made by the green-black club, it was stated that a small rupture was detected in the back muscle of Onazi’s MR and the treatment of the 27-year-old player has started.”

This injury is the latest setback for the midfielder who just returned to action in late 2019 after almost a year out of action due to an injury he sustained in December 2018.

Onazi joined Denizlispor in January 2010 and has made eight appearances for them.