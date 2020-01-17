It slips the mind of many when they think of Ogenyi Onazi but the Nigerian midfielder is only 27 and only just eight years into his professional career. But credit to Onazi who was one of the best and consistent Nigerian players of the last decade.

Since he made his debut for Lazio in 2012, the Nigerian has had a consistent career not many players from this side of the world can boast of.

Four seasons with Lazio were he won a major trophy before he moved to Turkey to play for Trabzonspor.

For Trabzonspor, he made his most appearances in a season and was still a regular before injury struck.

The Nigerian midfielder suffered an injury in December 2018 that ruled him out of the rest of the 2018/2019 season and it took him almost a year after his surgery before he returned to training in September 2019.

Despite a handful of appearances since his return, Onazi was never going to go straight into the starting XI and to get regular playing time, he has decided to leave the club.

Trabzonspor have also terminated his contract which still had six months to it to allow him to join another Turkish club Yukatel Denizlispor on loan with an option for another one-year deal.

“My gratitude and loyalty goes to the wonderful fans of this great club Trabzonspor, I will never forget the love, respect and passion you guys have shown me from day one, I already have a special place in my heart for each and every one of you,” Onazi wrote on Instagram after his move to Denizlispor.

“I wish you all happiness because you all deserve to be happy.. and good luck for the rest of the season.”

Onazi made 79 appearances for Trabzonspor with seven goals and four assists.

The 27-year-old now has the last months of the 2019/2020 season to play for his future. With no likely Super Eagles call up in the future, Onazi has only his club career to fight for.