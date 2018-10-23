Pulse.ng logo
Ogenyi Onazi announces the arrival of his second daughter

Super Eagles midfielder Onazi announces the arrival of his second daughter

Onazi and Sandra have been married since June 2016 and now have two daughters.

  • Published:
Ogenyi Onazi, wife Sandra and daughter play Super Eagles midfielder Onazi announces the arrival of his second daughter (Instagram/Ogenyi Onazi)

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has announced the arrival of his second daughter with his wife Sandra Ogunsuyi.

It is not known the exact time the new baby arrived bu Onazi made the announcement on his Instagram on Sunday, October, 22.

 

Welcome to the world my baby Zara Agbenu Onazi,” the 25-year-old wrote on his Instagram along with a photo of the baby wrapped in a white cloth.

Sandra Onazi play Onazi and his wife welcomed their first daughter in August 2017 (Instagram/Sandra Onazi)

 

Onazi and his wife welcomed their first daughter in August 2017.

The couple had their traditional and church wedding ceremonies in June 2016.

