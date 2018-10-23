Super Eagles midfielder Onazi announces the arrival of his second daughter

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has announced the arrival of his second daughter with his wife Sandra Ogunsuyi.

Onazi and Sandra have been married since June 2016 and now have two daughters.

It is not known the exact time the new baby arrived bu Onazi made the announcement on his Instagram on Sunday, October, 22.

“Welcome to the world my baby Zara Agbenu Onazi,” the 25-year-old wrote on his Instagram along with a photo of the baby wrapped in a white cloth.

Onazi and his wife welcomed their first daughter in August 2017.

The couple had their traditional and church wedding ceremonies in June 2016.