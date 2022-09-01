Official: Real Sociedad sign Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq for ₦8.5b

Sadiq joins Sociedad on a four-year deal worth a guaranteed €20m, with another potential €6m in add-ons.

The Nigerian international comes in as a replacement for Alexander Isaq, who recently joined Newcastle for a club-record fee of €70m.

Real Sociedad took to their social media accounts to announce the signing of the former Partizan Belgrade man.

Sadiq finally gets his move

The deal also puts an end to speculations that have surrounded Sadiq's future since the transfer window opened.

The 25-year-old's future had been the subject of debate all summer, with several clubs interested in him following his performances for Almeria in the last two years.

Sadiq has scored 40 league goals in the last two years for Almeria, including two in the new La Liga season. His 18 goals last season helped La Union finish as the Spanish Segunda Champions.

Real Sociedad beat Villarreal, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund

Villarreal initially led the race to sign the Nigerian international, but the Yellow Submarines were priced out of a move. Sevilla also expressed an interest, but the Red and Whites did not make an official move.

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly interested in signing the former Partizan Belgrade star as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, but the German giants signed Anthony Modeste instead.

Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, the Super Eagles forward has finally gotten his move, with Sociedad paying €20m (₦8.5b) to get the Nigerian international.

This put Sadiq in the top ten of Nigeria's most expensive players. The Nigerian international is now the country's eighth-joint most expensive player alongside former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel.