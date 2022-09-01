Official: Real Sociedad sign Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq for ₦8.5b

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has completed his move from Spanish La Liga side Almeria to fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.
The 25-year-old is now Nigeria's eighth-joint most-expensive player alongside ex-Chelsea star John Mikel Obi.
Sadiq joins Sociedad on a four-year deal worth a guaranteed €20m, with another potential €6m in add-ons.
The Nigerian international comes in as a replacement for Alexander Isaq, who recently joined Newcastle for a club-record fee of €70m.
Real Sociedad took to their social media accounts to announce the signing of the former Partizan Belgrade man.
Sadiq finally gets his move
The deal also puts an end to speculations that have surrounded Sadiq's future since the transfer window opened.
The 25-year-old's future had been the subject of debate all summer, with several clubs interested in him following his performances for Almeria in the last two years.
Sadiq has scored 40 league goals in the last two years for Almeria, including two in the new La Liga season. His 18 goals last season helped La Union finish as the Spanish Segunda Champions.
Real Sociedad beat Villarreal, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund
Villarreal initially led the race to sign the Nigerian international, but the Yellow Submarines were priced out of a move. Sevilla also expressed an interest, but the Red and Whites did not make an official move.
Borussia Dortmund were reportedly interested in signing the former Partizan Belgrade star as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, but the German giants signed Anthony Modeste instead.
Nonetheless, the Super Eagles forward has finally gotten his move, with Sociedad paying €20m (₦8.5b) to get the Nigerian international.
This put Sadiq in the top ten of Nigeria's most expensive players. The Nigerian international is now the country's eighth-joint most expensive player alongside former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel.
Sadiq could make his Real Sociedad debut against Atletico Madrid on September 3.