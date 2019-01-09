Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was told by his mother to stop his intense workout session in a hilarious video on his official Instagram account.

The 29-year-old forward is currently on break after the conclusion of the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Ighalo and his teammates at Chanchung Yatai relegated to the second division of Chinese football.

The Nigerian striker is however not taking much time off despite with his family.

He took to his official Instagram account to show off some of his intense routines through short video clips.

However, it seems that his mother is not impressed with his routine to keep up his fitness in preparation for the start of the season.

In a video clip posted on his Instagram story, Ighalo's mother showed care Ighalo due to the rigorous routines he went through.

In the video clip, Ighalo's mum told the routine instructor to stop with the Super Eagles striker laughing responding, "No pain no gain."

Ighalo missed the last Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

He will hope to add to his goal tally as the leading marksman in the series when they take on Seychelles in their next encounter scheduled for March 2019.