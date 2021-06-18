Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife alleges the footballer has fathered 2 children out of wedlock

Sonia has now alleged that the footballer has fathered two children outside of wedlock with one of the baby mamas has gone to court to seek for child support.

“Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of ur baby,” she said on Instagram Story and also hinting that the baby arrived in February 2021.

“I just de receive court email now.”

She also further hinted that the footballer had welcomed another baby before the one she earlier alleged.

She called the footballer ‘father Abraham and alleged that her estranged husband has two baby mamas and five kids.

With her three children with the footballer, alleging that the ex-Nigerian striker has two five kids means that he has two out of wedlock.

Sonia went on to shade the footballer’s alleged new girlfriend, Lillian Esoro when she said; “And some slayqueens still dey fight to enter,” referring to the reports linking the actress with her estranged husband.

In another comment, Sonia said she is not mad about the situation, hinting that she is still enjoying the perks of still being legally married to the wealthy footballer.

“Legally married in Europe,” she said before adding, ‘If I decide to take everything today, nothing dey happen.”

She continued to blast the footballer, calling him out for allegedly not paying child support for the baby he fathered in February.

In her rants, she said the footballer has been taken to court over child support issues.

“Tell papa to pay his baby mama child support. She took him to court.”

Ighalo and Sonia have known each other for a long time.

Although it is not clear when and where they met, the 30-year-old got an Italian passport after he married Sonia, who was born in Italy.