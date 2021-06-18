RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife alleges the footballer has fathered 2 children out of wedlock

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ighalo's wife blasted the footballer for not paying child support to one of his baby mamas.

Sonia Ighalo has called out the Nigerian footballer for fathering children outside wedlock
Odion Ighalo and Sonia Ighalo ece-auto-gen

The estranged wife of Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo has alleged that he has fathered two babies out of wedlock. Although still legally married, Sonia and Ighalo have been separated for a while while the footballer has reportedly started seeing someone else.

Recommended articles

Sonia has now alleged that the footballer has fathered two children outside of wedlock with one of the baby mamas has gone to court to seek for child support.

Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of ur baby,” she said on Instagram Story and also hinting that the baby arrived in February 2021.

Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife in a rant on Instagram alleged that the footballer has fathered two babies outside of wedlock (Instagram)
Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife in a rant on Instagram alleged that the footballer has fathered two babies outside of wedlock (Instagram) Instagram

“I just de receive court email now.”

She also further hinted that the footballer had welcomed another baby before the one she earlier alleged.

She called the footballer ‘father Abraham and alleged that her estranged husband has two baby mamas and five kids.

With her three children with the footballer, alleging that the ex-Nigerian striker has two five kids means that he has two out of wedlock.

Sonia went on to shade the footballer’s alleged new girlfriend, Lillian Esoro when she said; “And some slayqueens still dey fight to enter,” referring to the reports linking the actress with her estranged husband.

In another comment, Sonia said she is not mad about the situation, hinting that she is still enjoying the perks of still being legally married to the wealthy footballer.

Legally married in Europe,” she said before adding, ‘If I decide to take everything today, nothing dey happen.”

Sonia says she is not bothered about the new babies (Instagram)
Sonia says she is not bothered about the new babies (Instagram) Instagram

She continued to blast the footballer, calling him out for allegedly not paying child support for the baby he fathered in February.

In her rants, she said the footballer has been taken to court over child support issues.

“Tell papa to pay his baby mama child support. She took him to court.”

Sonia alleged that the footballer has been sued for child support (Instagram)
Sonia alleged that the footballer has been sued for child support (Instagram) Instagram

Ighalo and Sonia have known each other for a long time.

Although it is not clear when and where they met, the 30-year-old got an Italian passport after he married Sonia, who was born in Italy.

They have three kids together- two boys and a girl.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lacklustre England held as Scotland make their point

Precious point against England keeps Scotland 'alive' - Robertson

Three things we learned from England v Scotland at Euro 2020

Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife alleges the footballer has fathered 2 children out of wedlock

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

FG appoints Mikel Obi as Youth Ambassador

Loew insists Germany can cope with Euro 2020 pressure

Ibrahimovic undergoes knee surgery but eyes start of new season

'Disorganised' Croatia must improve to avoid early Euro exit