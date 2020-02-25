Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was almost kicked out of a training facility in Manchester after his training session clashed with that of another team.

The incident happened at the training pitch Ighalo was training on his own after he failed to follow his new teammates to a winter camp in Spain due to restrictions on travelling for people who had recently been in China where Coronavirus originated from.

According to The Sun, one of Ighalo’s training sessions fell at the same time with the University of Manchester women's team.

None of the persons in the team could recognise him and he was almost kicked out before his identity had to be confirmed before the whole thing got cleared up.

“Nobody knew who this guy was and there was a bit of back and forth between them,” a source said in the report.

Odion Ighalo trained alone for a couple of days when he first joined Manchester United (Getty Images) Getty Images

“The girls were pretty feisty about him being on their pitch.

“The team just wanted to start their own session but it all ended amicably and a few had their pictures with him.”

Ighalo has since joined up with his teammates and has made three appearances for Manchester United since he joined on loan in January.