Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was pictured training alone at a public park in Cheshire on Monday, May 11, 220 as he maintains his fitness level ahead of a possible restart of the Premier League.

Ighalo has not been in action since Thursday, March 12 as football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian striker has been training at home all the lockdown in the United Kingdom but chose to step outside as he was pictured sprinting alone in a Cheshire park on Monday.

Odion Ighalo is preparing for the possible restart of the Premier League. (Eamonn and James Clarke) DailyMail

ALSO READ: Ighalo says he has not received any offer from Manchester United

The 30-year-old was in Manchester United training gear as he trained on the grass to keep himself fit.

The striker who has scored four goals in eight games for Manchester United could return to full training later this month ahead of a possible restart of the Premier League in June.

Ighalo who joined Manchester United in January on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua has impressed in England.

Odion Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for Manchester United for football was suspended (Eamonn and James Clarke) DailyMail

His performances have prompted talks of him getting a permanent contract at Manchester United although Shanghai Shenhua’s demand of a transfer fee in the excess of £20m might discourage the Premier League giants.

According to Daily Mail, Ighalo was initially valued at £15m which United were ready to pay but Shenhua has increased their demands after the striker’s fine performances.

The club is said to want their player back in time for the start of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season and will only allow him to remain beyond his loan deal on May 31 if they agree on a permanent deal with Manchester United.