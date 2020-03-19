Despite taking a pay cut to join Manchester United in the January transfer window, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo will earn N3.8m (£8,000) for every goal scored and N4m (£9,000) for every Premier League win as bonuses.

According to The Sun, several lucrative bonuses were included in his contract when he signed to join Manchester United on a loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

With these bonuses, the 30-year-old has now earned N15m (£30,000) with his four goals and another N15m (£30,000) for his appearances in three league victories and one draw.

Ighalo is also reportedly in line for a sizeable payment if he helps United finish in a Champions League position.

United are currently fifth and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who occupy the final spot. Their fifth position might also see them qualify for the Champions League if Manchester City’s ban stands.

Ighalo has impressed since he joined Manchester United with four goals which have come in three starts and Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that the striker could be given a permanent contract.

NB: £1 = N480