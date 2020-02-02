It was all smiles for Odion Ighalo who arrived in Manchester on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after his dream move to Manchester United.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

A day after the deal was completed, the 30-year-old on Sunday touched down at Manchester Airport to resume duties as a Manchester United player.

Speaking at the airport, the ex-Nigeria international described the move as a ‘dream come true.’

“It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United," Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

"But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started."

"It's been crazy. I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

"I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.”

Experienced player

Odion Ighalo (Instagram/Odion Ighalo) Instagram

Ighalo will report at Manchester United’s Trafford Training Centre to join his new teammates.

The striker has joined Manchester United to cover for the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford and the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær believes the striker offers something different from the players he already has.

“Odion is an experienced player," Solskjaer is quoted to say by Sky Sports.

"He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he's staying with us.

"A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here."

Ighalo returns to the Premier League where he played for Watford and scored 17 goals in 55 league appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Changchun Yatai in 2017.