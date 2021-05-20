RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Odion Ighalo scores in front of his mum who was watching him play live for the first time in his career

Ighalo says having his mum watch him for the first time in his career made one of the happiest days of his life.

Odion Ighalo scored in front of his mum in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night (Twitter/Odion Ighalo)
Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

It was a special night for Odion Ighalo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he scored in front of his mum, who was watching him play live for the first time in his career.

Ighalo was among the goals when Al-Shabab FC beat Al-Ain 5-1 in the Saudi Pro-League on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The 31-year-old scored his side’s second goal of the night with a fine goal. He played a one-two with a teammate before finishing past the goalkeeper with an effort from inside the box.

Odion Ighalo scored in his side's big win on Wednesday (Twitter/Odion Ighalo)
Odion Ighalo scored in his side's big win on Wednesday (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

The goal was special because of his mum, who was in the stands watching him play for the first time in his career.

He ran towards his mum, using his hands to form the heart shape and bowed to her.

Ighalo on social media, said it was one of the happiest days of his life.

“For The First Time Since 16 years Of My Professional Career, Mama Was Able To Watch Me Play Live In The Stadium, One Of The Happiest Day Of My Life,” the striker said on social media.

Ighalo and his mum have a close relationship, and it was her who first supported his football career from their days in the Ajegunle suburb of Lagos.

