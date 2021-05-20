Odion Ighalo scores in front of his mum who was watching him play live for the first time in his career

Ighalo was among the goals when Al-Shabab FC beat Al-Ain 5-1 in the Saudi Pro-League on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The 31-year-old scored his side’s second goal of the night with a fine goal. He played a one-two with a teammate before finishing past the goalkeeper with an effort from inside the box.

Twitter

The goal was special because of his mum, who was in the stands watching him play for the first time in his career.

He ran towards his mum, using his hands to form the heart shape and bowed to her.

Ighalo on social media, said it was one of the happiest days of his life.

“For The First Time Since 16 years Of My Professional Career, Mama Was Able To Watch Me Play Live In The Stadium, One Of The Happiest Day Of My Life,” the striker said on social media.