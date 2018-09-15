Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo scores in Changchun Yatai 3 vs Guizhou Hengfeng 0

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng

Odion Ighalo continued his good goalscoring form for Changchun Yatai after the international break.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odion Ighalo play

Odion Ighalo

(XIN LI Getty Images)

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo again scored as his club side Changchun Yatai beat Guizhou Hengfeng 3-0 on Saturday, September 15.

The 30-year-old has been in good from since he returned to China from the 2018 FIFA World Cup and continued his good goalscoring form when he found the back of the net for the Super Eagles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 3-0 win over Seychelles.

Ighalo played no part in the Super Eagles 2-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly as he was excused by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng

Odion Ighalo scored his 17th goal of the season for Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League (CSL) against Guizhou Hengfeng.

The Super Eagles striker was named in the starting line up by coach Jingang Chen for the home game at the Changchun Stadium.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo scored his 15th goal in China (Odion Ighalo Fans)

Ighalo picked up from where he left off when he scored for the Super Eagles against Seychelles from the penalty spot.

Odion Ighalo stats

He opened the scoring also from the penalty spot which was the opener for his side as they held on till half time.

His Changchun Yatai teammates turned up the pressure and were rewarded with their second of the game in the 51st minute when Nemanja Pejcinovic converted a ball through to him by Long Tan.

Odion Ighalo play Ighalo was again on target for ChangChun Yatai (Instagram)

Ighalo lasted the full 90 minutes but was unable to add to his tally as Adrian Mierzejewski scored the final goal of the encounter in the 83rd minute.

The result means that Changchun Yatai are sixth in the league with 29 points and Ighalo will hope to score again when they face Shanghai SIPG FC away from home in their next home fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 22.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 champions join forces with Jordan Brand for...bullet
2 Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to...bullet
3 Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria Twitter rips absurd friendly apart, blasts...bullet

Related Articles

Odion Ighalo Changchun Yatai striker wins April Player of the Month
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker resumes with Changchun Yatai in China
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach to drop 6 World Cup stars for 2019 AFCON qualifier
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores as Changchun Yatai lose 5-2 to Guangzhou R&F
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker on target again for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals in one game for Chinese side Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker on target again for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles forward scores again for Changchun Yatai
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores in first game back for club

Football

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to maintain the momentum from their win at Tottenham
Football 'Now prove it again': Klopp demands Liverpool extend perfect start
Borja Garces celebrated after scoring in the last seconds for Atletico Madrid but it was only enough to secure a home draw with Eibar
Football Atletico held by Eibar to extend poor start in La Liga
Liverpool's title challenge is gathering pace after a victory at Tottenham
Football Liverpool punish sloppy Spurs for fifth straight win
Pussy Riot punk band member Pyotr Verzilov (C) has regained consciousness after being hospitalised in Moscow with suspected poisoning
Football Pussy Riot activist awake again after suspected poisoning