Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo again scored as his club side Changchun Yatai beat Guizhou Hengfeng 3-0 on Saturday, September 15.

The 30-year-old has been in good from since he returned to China from the 2018 FIFA World Cup and continued his good goalscoring form when he found the back of the net for the Super Eagles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 3-0 win over Seychelles.

Ighalo played no part in the Super Eagles 2-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly as he was excused by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Ighalo scores for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng

Odion Ighalo scored his 17th goal of the season for Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League (CSL) against Guizhou Hengfeng.

The Super Eagles striker was named in the starting line up by coach Jingang Chen for the home game at the Changchun Stadium.

Ighalo picked up from where he left off when he scored for the Super Eagles against Seychelles from the penalty spot.

Odion Ighalo stats

He opened the scoring also from the penalty spot which was the opener for his side as they held on till half time.

His Changchun Yatai teammates turned up the pressure and were rewarded with their second of the game in the 51st minute when Nemanja Pejcinovic converted a ball through to him by Long Tan.

Ighalo lasted the full 90 minutes but was unable to add to his tally as Adrian Mierzejewski scored the final goal of the encounter in the 83rd minute.