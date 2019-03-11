Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for his new side Shanghai Shenhua as they lost 1-2 to Hebei CFFC in a Chinese Super League (CSL) encounter played on Sunday, March 10.

Ighalo who moved to Shanghai Shenhua in the winter transfer window has finally registered his first goal for his new side.

The 29-year-old striker could not save his side as they suffered a 4-0 defeat in their league opener away against Shanghai East Asia.

Playing for the first time in front of his home supporters Ighalo was eager to impress.

It was however Hebei who took the lead in the encounter through El Kaabi Ayoub in the 30th minute.

Ighalo equalised for Shanghai Shenhua in the 34th minute when the goalkeeper spilled his initial shot towards him.

Level at halftime, Ighalo and his teammates began to search for a goal which would put them ahead.

However, it was Hebei who scored the next goal through Dong Xueshang in the 65th minute.

Ighalo and his teammates failed to respond as Hebei held on for all three points .

Ighalo moved to Shanghai Shenhua after his Changchun Yatai suffered relegation last season.

With two losses in their opening two games Ighalo and his Shanghai Shenhua teammates occupy the bottom spot in the CSL.

Ighalo will hope to continue his goal scoring heroics when Shanghai Shenhua takes on Henan Jianye in their next CSL fixture scheduled for after the international break on Sunday, March 31.