Odion Ighalo scores as Al-Hilal beat Zamalek to lift Lusail Super Cup [Photos]

Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal took on Egypt Premier League champions Zamalek to contest the Lusail Super Cup in front of more than 77,000 fans.

Ighalo put Al-Hilal in front with a well-taken strike as early as the 18th minute.

Zizo equalized for Zamalek in the 33rd minute as both sides went to the halftime break level.

There would be no goals scored in the second half as both teams defended well to send the game to penalties.

The Nigerian striker scored the first penalty for Al-Hilal as they would go on to win the shoot-out 4-2 and claim the Lusail Super Cup.

The game took place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar which has a capacity of 80,000 and is one of the eight venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Ighalo shined at the Lusail Stadium which will also host the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and took to social media to share his thoughts.

Along with photos of the game was a message that said, 'All glory to God.'