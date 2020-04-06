Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has given a hint of what his future might be as he revealed that he is looking forward to spending more time with Manchester United.

Ighalo has impressed since he joined on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and has been linked with a permanent move to the English giants.

His parent club Shenhua also want to keep him and are set to offer him a new contract worth about £400, 000, leaving him with two great options for his career.

For the 30-year-old however, it seems he wants to remain with Manchester United to continue with his dream of playing for his boyhood club.

Asked during a question and answer session on Manchester United’s Twitter about the most inspiring thing about the club, Ighalo had so many good things to say.

“There is a lot. Seeing the club from outside, you don't know how big it is, but when you are inside you know how big it is,” Ighalo said.

“I'm inspired with the way the club is structured, the direction, how they develop young players.

“I'm inspired with a lot of things at Man United and looking forward to spending more time with the team.”

The Nigerian striker also spoke about how he got inspired to start playing football as a kid.

“Where I grew up in Nigeria, Lagos, every kid desires to play football and I liked to join kids to play football, that's how I got the desire to play football. Every day, we played,” Ighalo recalled.

He also mentioned the likes of Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo as some of his childhood football heroes.