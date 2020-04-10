Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he has not received any offer for a permanent contract from Manchester United where he has been on loan since January 2020.

Ighalo’s fine start to life at Manchester United has impressed many including manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær who has suggested that the striker has qualities that are needed next season.

Solskjaer’s comment sparked reports that the striker will stay at Manchester United beyond his loan deal but the 30-year-old says no offer has been made.

“There is no offer on the table yet, that is because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal,” the ex-Super Eagles striker told ElegbeteTV.

Odion Ighalo is still undecided about his future

Aside from the permanent contract at Manchester United, Ighalo also has the option of taking a £400,000 per week offer of a new two-year contract from parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

According to a report, Shenhua wants the striker to remain with the club for another two years following his impressive start back in the Premier League.

Ighalo, however, says he has not made any decision on the next move of his career.

“I don’t just take decisions alone in my life; I have a principle and guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me in everything,” he also said.

“I have seen a lot of tweets and stories on social media with people asking if I’m crazy to turn down China’s money, while some are telling me to stay back at United.”

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total for Manchester United.