Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he always knew of the qualities of Victor Osimhen, the player who replaced him when he retired from international football.

Since Ighalo walked away from the Super Eagles after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Osimhen has impressed in the No. 10 role.

On Sunday, November 19, 2019, the Lille striker had a hand in all goals as Nigeria beat Lesotho 4-2 in an AFCON 2021 qualifier.

Ighalo is not surprised at how good Osimhen has been.

Odion Ighalo says he always knew about Victor Osimhen's quality (Reuters) Reuters

“I always told him that he has everything it takes to lead this attack, but it all depends on him,” Ighalo told ESPN after the game against Lesotho.

“I told him he has to keep working hard, stay humble and always be ready to learn, and above all not to get carried away with success or hype but just to keep improving.”

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria and finished the highest goalscorer at AFCON 2019 where he scored five goals.