Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo continued his goalscoring form in Saudi Arabia with a brace in Al Shabab’s 2-1 win away at Damac on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Ighalo’s two goals were headers, the first in the 12th minute and the second in the 39th to put Al Shabab in the lead again after Damac had levelled in the 20th.

The Nigerian striker showed fine movement in the box to free himself up before the headers.

The 31-year-old now has three league goals in five games since his arrival in February from Premier League club Manchester United.

The win stretched Al Shabab’s lead at the top of the table by five points.