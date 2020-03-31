The most popular Nigerian footballer right now is unarguably Odion Ighalo whose popularity has soared especially among Nigerians after his move to Manchester United.

Since he made his loan move from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window, Ighalo has become the most talked-about player in Nigeria.

From local viewing centres to social media, the 30-year-old always dominates conversations anytime he makes an appearance for Manchester United.

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

Ighalo’s increased followership has not increased only in Nigeria and social media, Old Trafford, home of Manchester United has also seen an increase in Nigerian attendance.

It’s hard not to notice them now. Becoming livelier when the ex-Super Eagles striker steps on the pitch, singing and dancing in pidgin English.

After the game, they are usually seen outside the stadium waiting to grab Ighalo’s attendance and he always indulges them, stepping out of the players’ couch to met his compatriot.

"Many Nigerians are supporting Man United now because I'm the first Nigerian to play for Man United,” Ighalo said in a video shared by Manchester United on Twitter.

“Even here in the UK many are coming to watch the games, I saw them outside the stadium yesterday singing and dancing with the saxophone, that was great. Some people sent me some videos of what they were doing outside the stadium.

“I stopped after the game, I took pictures with them and thanked them for their support.”

To the delight of his Nigerian fans, Ighalo has been impressive since he joined Manchester United where he has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total.

His performances have drawn reports of Manchester United giving him a permanent contract when his loan deal expires.