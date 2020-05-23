Manchester United are willing to let Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo return to China after Sunday, May 31, 2020, the day his loan deal runs out.

Ighalo, a loan signing from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shanghai Shenhua was brought in to cover for the loss of Marcus Rashford until the end of the season.

The season, however, had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic to bring complications to loan deals which were supposed to run out on May 31.

With that complication coupled with the return of Rashford who has resumed training ahead of the restart of the Premier League, United are willing to let Ighalo return to China.

According To Sky Sports reporter James Cooper, Manchester United would love to keep him until the end of the season but are not ready to meet the demands of his parent club.

Odion Ighalo could leave when his contract runs out on May 31 and not finish the Premier League season with Manchester United

“As far as Ighalo goes, I think there is a relaxed mood from Manchester United,” Sky Sports reporter Cooper said outside the club’s Carrington training complex.

“The facts of the matter are that his contract comes to end next Friday, May 31.

“There is a will from Manchester United to keep the player, I think equally Shanghai Shenhua would like the player back in China playing for them.

“The relaxed attitude that comes from Manchester United, is that Marcus Rashford is now fit and so there is less need for Ighalo.

“But I think all things being equal United would like to keep him.”

According to an earlier report, Shenhua are demanding at least £20million for Ighalo and want to agree on a permanent contract before they can allow the striker to stay at the club beyond May 31.

United, however, are not ready to give in to those demands which would see Ighalo return to China.

Ighalo has four goals in eight games for Manchester United.