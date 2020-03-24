Manchester United are ready to sign Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo when his loan deal expires on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Ighalo joined Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal.

Signed as a short-term option, the 30-year-old has impressed his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is ready to splash £15million on the striker.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are already considering this option and also how to negotiate an extension of the loan with Shenhua if the Premier League season — which is on hold until the end of April —continues into June.

The world players’ union FIFPro is also working on a solution to the issues of contracts as football seasons are set to be stretched following the coronavirus crises.

Shenhua has already placed a £15million price tag on the Nigerian striker and Manchester United are ready to follow through with it.

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total which has left Solskjaer impressed.

The Manchester United boss Solskjaer said the striker has the qualities that the club needs next season.

Odion Ighalo has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his performances at Manchester United (Getty Images) Getty Images

“Odion has done really well since he came in and he is enjoying himself,” Solskjaer as quoted by the Mirror.

“He will improve and get better, but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities next season, so let’s see what we will do.”

Ighalo and his Manchester United along with other Premier League stars are currently at home as the whole of Europe and the world practice social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.