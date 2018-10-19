Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was included in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week 5 for the international break following his performances with Nigeria against Libya.

The 29-year-old was scored five goals for Nigeria in two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches against Libya.

The Changchun Yatai forward scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 first leg win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and a brace in the 3-2 away win in SfaxTunisia.

His performances in Africa did not go unnoticed as he joined heavyweights superstars who were also recognised for their talents.

FIFA 19 Team of the Week 5

Ighalo was given a scorecard of a total of 81 with 83 pace, 82 dribbling, 82 physicality, 79 shooting, 62 passing and 42 defending.

Ighalo was not included in the starting line up for the Team of the Week as Manchester United's Belgium star Romelu Lukaku and West Ham's Austrian Marco Arnautovic and Manchester City’s Portugal’s Bernando Silva were the preferred forwards.

Other members of the Team of the week were Wojciech Szczesny as the Goalkeeper,

Brazil’s Alex Sandro, Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk, and Cote D’Ivoire’s Eric Bailly were in defence.

While Columbia’s James Rodríguez, Mexico’s Carlos Vela, Ruslan and Ole Kristian Selnaes completed the first eleven.

Ighalo who is the AFCON qualifier top scorer was named don the reserves along with Ciprian Tatarusanu, Ramy Bensebaini, Borek Dockal, Omar Al Soma, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Goran Pandev.

While the reserve consists of Roman Neustadter, Benjamin Kololli, Pedro Aquino, Carlos Fernandez, and Reggie Lambe.