Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo makes FIFA 19 Team of the Week 5 for Super Eagles

Ighalo makes FIFA 19 team of the international break

Odion Ighalo performance for Nigeria against Libya in the two leg AFCON qualifiers earns him a place on the Team of the Week.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is been given a spot on the team of the week (FIFA)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was included in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week 5 for the international break following his performances with Nigeria against Libya.

The 29-year-old was scored five goals for Nigeria in two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches against Libya.

The Changchun Yatai forward scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 first leg win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and a brace in the 3-2 away win in SfaxTunisia.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo scored five goals in two games for the Super Eagles (Instagram/Odion Ighalo)

His performances in Africa did not go unnoticed as he joined heavyweights superstars who were also recognised for their talents.

FIFA 19 Team of the Week 5

Ighalo was given a scorecard of a total of 81 with 83 pace, 82 dribbling, 82 physicality, 79 shooting, 62 passing and 42 defending.

Ighalo was not included in the starting line up for the Team of the Week as Manchester United's Belgium star Romelu Lukaku and West Ham's Austrian Marco Arnautovic and Manchester City’s Portugal’s Bernando Silva were the preferred forwards.

FIFA team play Ighalo was not included in the FIFA 19 firts team (FIFA)

 

Other members of the Team of the week were Wojciech Szczesny as the Goalkeeper,

Brazil’s Alex Sandro, Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk, and Cote D’Ivoire’s Eric Bailly were in defence.

FIFA subs and Reserves play Odion Ighalo is included in the reserve team (FIFA)

While Columbia’s James Rodríguez, Mexico’s Carlos Vela, Ruslan and Ole Kristian Selnaes completed the first eleven.

Ighalo who is the AFCON qualifier top scorer was named don the reserves along with Ciprian Tatarusanu, Ramy Bensebaini, Borek Dockal, Omar Al Soma, Aleksandar MitrovicGoran Pandev.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo returns to action in China (Express)

While the reserve consists of Roman Neustadter, Benjamin Kololli, Pedro Aquino, Carlos Fernandez, and Reggie Lambe.

Ighalo who has scored 20 goals for Changchun Yatai returns to action in the Chinese Super League (CSL) against Beijing Guoan on Sunday, October 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Emenike Stop the fake news, Nigerian striker never divorced one...bullet
2 Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiersbullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi to miss Super Eagles next game against South Africabullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa says his goal against Libya a birthday gift
Ighalo says brace is birthday present for his son
Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Gernot Rohr says Super Eagles must stay humble after 3-2 win over Libya
Ahmed Musa hails Libya says Super Eagles wanted to win
Football Ighalo hat-trick leads Nigeria to 4-0 win over Libya
South Africa beat Seychelles 6-0 to lead Super Eagles in 2019 AFCON qualifiers
Wilfred Ndidi to miss Super Eagles next game against South Africa
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier
Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libya

Football

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac needs a win at Wolfsburg on Saturday to break the Bavarian giants miseable run of four games without a win, including back-to-back defeats in the Bundesliga.
Football Under-fire Bayern boss Kovac out to end winless streak at Wolfsburg
Lopetegui's Real Madrid have failed to score in their last four matches
Football Barcelona and Real scrap for revival as Clasico looms
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring against Spain
Football Sterling value rises as Man City prepare for Burnley test
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are doubts for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield
Football Injuries put pressure on Liverpool's second string to step up
X
Advertisement