Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has joined Shanghai Shenhua FC from fellow Chinese Super League (CSL) side Changchun Yatai Football Club.

The 29-year-old suffered relegation with Changchun Yatai Football Club last season despite scoring 22 goals over the course of the season.

The Nigerian superstar was linked with a sensational move to English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window and several European giants also indicated interest.

Ighalo has however decided to continue his career in China by choosing to join up with Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai Shenhua confirmed the deal for Ighalo with a statement on their official social media handles.

A statement on the official Shanghai Shenhua said, “Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club and Changchun Yatai Football Club reached a transfer agreement, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo officially joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. “

The statement on the website also confirmed that Ighalo who is the top scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will join up with Quique Sánchez Flores who was his manager while he was in the Premier League at Watford.

A statement on the official website said, “The joining of Yi Haro will effectively enhance Shenhua's frontcourt attack and enrich the offensive means.

"With two seasons of experience in the Super League and working with current coach Flores, Ihalo will be able to integrate into the team as quickly as possible. Looking forward to his new season, he will help Shenqi to win more victories.”

Ighalo goes to Shanghai Shenhua where he is expected to partner with former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins who has been out injured.

Ighalo could make his debut for Shanghai Shenhua against Shanghai SIPG when the CSL resumes on Friday, March 1.