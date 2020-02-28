Odion Ighalo is living his dream after he scored his debut goal for this childhood club Manchester United.

Ighalo was on the scoresheet as Manchester United beat Club Brugge 5-0 in a second leg round-16-clash on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The Nigerian striker scored Manchester United’s second in the 34 with a tap in from a Juan Mata pass inside the box.

The goal is a dream come true for Ighalo who grew up a Manchester United fan.

“It’s a great moment, I have been waiting for this,” the striker who is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua told BT Sport after the game.

“I played three games although I didn't play much, no goals. There was a little bit of pressure but now I got a goal to start my Manchester united goal career with a team I supported from when I was young so I’m very happy and grateful to God.”

“It’s a big dream and realising the dream makes it even greater. “

In a video shared by Manchester United on Twitter, Ighalo further said he was going to cherish that moment for the rest of his life.

“It feels great because this is what I have waited long for. even in the games that I have played,” the ex-Super Eagles No.9 said.

“But now it's dream come true for me. This is a team I supported from when I was young, now I'm playing for the team and scoring so this means a lot to me.

“I'm going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life.”

Ighalo paid tribute to his late sister Mary Atole who died in December 2019 by displaying her photo which was printed on a white shirt he wore underneath his jersey.