Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for March.

Ighalo who joined Manchester United in January on a loan deal has impressed with four goals in four starts.

In March, the 30-year-old scored three goals including his brace in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup.

He continued his streak with a goal and assist in United’s 5-0 win over LASK in a Europa League round-of-16 tie.

Odion Ighalo scored three goals for Manchester United in March

For these performances, the ex-Nigeria international is in the running for the club’s Player of the Month award for March with fellow January signing Harry Maguire and Fred.

Ighalo has played eight games for Manchester United but is yet to register any goal in the Premier League.