Bukom Banku, who is a Ghanaian boxer cum comedian has been entertaining people with his funny stuff.

Odion Ighalo who is on loan at Manchester United from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League is one of the persons who have been touched by the hilarious nature of Bukom Banku.

And he has indicated in an Instagram interview with renowned journalist Nana Aba Anamoah that he is yearning to meet Bukom Banku in Ghana.

“ I am very serious. Kindly make provisions so I meet Bukom Banku. I really like him and would like to meet him. He will be the reason I will visit Ghana at the end of the season. It will be a great pleasure to meet him”. He told Nana Aba Anamoah.

Odion Ighalo has scored in all three of his starts in all competitions for Manchester United, with the Nigerian netting four goals in total.