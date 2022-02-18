Ighalo pledges to support Manchester United to death, open to PL return

Ighalo fulfilled his boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United with a one-year stint from January 2020 to January 2021 during which he made 23 appearances and scored five goals.

Ighalo pledges life support to United

The 32-year-old striker told ESPN that he does not have any regret from his one-year stay at the club and he would continue to support United even after leaving.

Twitter

"I don't have one regret, I have zero regrets for my time at Manchester United. They are still my team till today and I'm going to support that team to death," Ighalo said.

"Even when they are struggling, I will still support them because it is Red Devils all the way."

I will return to the Premier League if I get the chance - Ighalo

Ighalo also revealed that he is open to making a return to the Premier League if a good opportunity comes because he considers the league the best in the world.

Twitter/OdionIghalo

Ighalo stated: "Of course, the Premier League is the best in the world and if I have the opportunity to go back, why not, I will grab it with both hands.

"But for now, I am happy where I am and looking forward to playing week in, week out. If an opportunity comes again in the Premier League, I will study it and if it is good for me, why not?"