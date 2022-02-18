PREMIER LEAGUE

Ighalo pledges to support Manchester United to death, open to PL return

Odion Ighalo is the first Nigerian to play in the senior team for Manchester United

Odion Ighalo took a pay cut to fulfill his dream of joining Manchester United in 2020
Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo has vowed to remain a supporter of Manchester United for the rest of his life irrespective of the club's current fortunes.

Ighalo fulfilled his boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United with a one-year stint from January 2020 to January 2021 during which he made 23 appearances and scored five goals.

The 32-year-old striker told ESPN that he does not have any regret from his one-year stay at the club and he would continue to support United even after leaving.

Ighalo wore the No 25 shirt for United (Twitter/Manchester United)
"I don't have one regret, I have zero regrets for my time at Manchester United. They are still my team till today and I'm going to support that team to death," Ighalo said.

"Even when they are struggling, I will still support them because it is Red Devils all the way."

Ighalo also revealed that he is open to making a return to the Premier League if a good opportunity comes because he considers the league the best in the world.

Odion Ighalo netted twice in a 5-0 win over his former employers
Ighalo stated: "Of course, the Premier League is the best in the world and if I have the opportunity to go back, why not, I will grab it with both hands.

"But for now, I am happy where I am and looking forward to playing week in, week out. If an opportunity comes again in the Premier League, I will study it and if it is good for me, why not?"

Ighalo has already scored three goals in just three appearances for new club Al Hilal after completing a transfer from Al Shabab where he scored 22 goals in 32 appearances.

