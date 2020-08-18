Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has been linked with a shock move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ighalo has been at Manchester United since January 2020 and scored five goals for them during the 2019/2020 season.

Although the Nigerian striker has extended his loan stint at Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be considering him to replace Edinson Cavani who has left the club.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, PSG have already reached out to Ighalo representatives about a possible transfer.

The striker is among a shortlist of strikers that PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has drawn up to play second fiddle to Argentine striker Mauro Icardi who they have signed for a permanent basis for £52million.

However, reports have also emerged that Ighalo has no interest in leaving Manchester United before the expiration of his loan deal.