Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was named Manchester United’s Man of the Match for his goal and assist as Manchester United thrash LASK 5-0 in a Europa League clash on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Ighalo was on from the start as Manchester United faced LASK in the first-leg round of 16 tie in an empty stadium which was closed off from fans over fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nigerian striker opened scoring for Manchester United in the 28th minute with a cracking left-foot foot finish.

Odion Ighalo now has four goals in four starts for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

He received a pass in the box, controlled the ball three times with both feet before finishing off in the far post.

He had a hand in United’s second, playing a simple pass to Daniel James who beat his man to finish off in the bottom corner.

The 30-year-old was taken off in the 85th minute of the game.

For his performance, the Nigerian striker was voted Manchester United’s Man of the Match although Europa League’s Man of the Match, which is the official one was given to Bruno Fernandes.

He is however in the running for UEFA’s fans voted Europa League Player of the Week.

He now has four games in eight games for Manchester United; the four goals, two in the FA Cup and two in the Europa League, have also come in four of the games he has started for the Red Devils.