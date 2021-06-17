Odion Ighalo does not see the need for a Super Eagles return, although he's not ruling it out

Since he retired from the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), there have been talks of Ighalo coming back to the national with Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and bigwigs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) keen on it.

Ighalo, in a recent interview, confirmed that Rohr and the NFF want him back, but he wants to stay out of the picture.

"Me and the coach have been in contact, even Amaju and all that. They want me back. I did my best with the national team. Now is the chance to give the younger boys the chance to continue from where I stopped," the 32-year-old striker told Elegbete TV Sports.

Despite ruling himself out of a Super Eagles return, the ex-Manchester United striker did not entirely rule it out.

"I don't see the need for me to come back. But Nigeria is my country, you never can say never," he said.

"If they need me badly, I can only think about and talk to my family members and decide what to do.

"But for now, I just want the young boys to carry on what they are doing. They are doing well. (Victor) Osimhen is doping well, Paul (Onuachu), Kelechi (Iheanacho) and the other strikers are doing so well.

"So I don't think they need anything to destabilise the team for now."

'Rohr is doing well'

On the Super Eagles, Ighalo also spoke on Rohr and stated that he believes that the coach is doing well.

The Franco-German has come under criticism over the Super Eagles' perceived lack of progress by some quarters, but the veteran Nigerian striker believes that the coach has done well.

"If you want to judge a coach, judge him on his performance. How many years has he been in charge of the national team, what has he done," he said.

"I think for me he's doing well. But You know Nigerians, we are not satisfied, we just want winning, winning.

"Sometimes there is a process, the building process and the process when you have the team going all out for everything.

"For me, he's a calm guy, he's a good coach, I worked with him and we had no issues, nothing.

"When I was there, he knew how to control and to make those that are not playing feel okay. And he's like a father that talks to you about things.

"He's not a perfect guy, no human is perfect, everyone has his fault the same way he has his fault.

"The same way he has his tactical mistakes but are you going to judge him from that or what he has done?

"He's dong his best, for me I think they should give him the chance to finish his contract and see how it goes.

"The last time we went to the Nations Cup, we did well. Unfortunately, we could not net to the Final.

"To me, I don't see any problems with him but I'm not the one who is going to decide his fate."

Manchester United move

AFP

In the loaded interview, Ighalo spoke on how his Manchester United move happened and how how he beat the odds to play for his childhood club.

On his first day at Manchester United, the striker said he had goosebumps walking in the training session.

He recalled that Nemanja Matić was one of the first players that spoke to him on his first day, although Bruno Fernandes, a former teammate, welcomed him with a message on Instagram.