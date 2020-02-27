Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for Manchester United on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and dedicated the goal to his late sister Mary Atole.

Ighalo’s elder sibling Mary died in December 2019 43 after collapsing at her home in Canada.

The Nigerian striker who has been grieving scored on his Manchester United start in a Europa League clash against Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday.

While celebrating the goal, the 30-year-old who is on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua pulled his jersey up to reveal the photo of his late sister printed on a white shirt.

The striker will continue to do this for the rest of his career as he plans to dedicate all his goals to his late sister.

Odion Ighalo says he will continue to pay tribute to his late sister for the rest if his career

“Every goal I score from now until I finish my career will be dedicated to God and to her,” the former Nigeria striker told The Sun.

“I have written her name on my special white T-shirt and put her name on my boots. I want to show the world she is always with me.”

The 30-year-old has also etched his late sister’s name onto his football boots.

Ighalo has continued to mourn his sister whose death he described as a ‘painful loss’.

“I feel very emotional because it has not really struck me that my sister is gone forever and I am never going to see her again,” the striker also told The Sun.

“Sometimes when I am alone and I just remember her, I have one sharp pain in my heart.

Odion Ighalo's sister died suddenly at her home in Canada in December 2019 (Instagram/Odion Ighalo) Instagram

“My twin sister, Akhere, will call me, crying, saying she misses her and, sometimes when I am alone, I cry too.

“It is a very painful loss but I am trying to be strong as a man.”

Ighalo’s late sister was a passionate Manchester United fan and had a framed picture of her wearing a personalised club jersey in her home.