Veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab after his loan stint at Manchester United.

Ighalo played for Manchester United for a year on loan from parent club Shanghai Shenhua in China.

It was from the Chinese side he sealed the move to Saudi Arabia to continue with his career.

Immediately after his loan deal at Manchester United came to an end, the 31-year-old striker agreed on a permanent deal with permission from Shanghai Shenhua.

After arriving in Riyadh, the Nigerian striker quickly underwent a medical and agreed on personal terms with Al Shabab who confirmed the transfer on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The Saudi Arabian club on social media also unveiled their new signing with a couple of videos.

In one of them, the striker is seen putting on his new club strip and saying "let us make history."

With this latest move, Ighalo continues with his sojourn with a career that has seen him play in six countries since he left Nigeria in 2006.

The former Nigeria international first moved to Norway to play for Lyn before he made a move to join Italian side Udinese in 2007.

While in the books of Udinese, he moved to Spain to pay for Granada on loan for a season before returning to Italy to play for Cesena on loan.

He returned to Granada on loan again before moving to England to play for Watford first on loan in 2014 before joining the Spanish club on a permanent basis.

In January 2017, it was time to make another move again, this time to China where he played for two clubs; Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua where he won the Chinese FA Cup, his only club title so far in his career.

He was with Shanghai Shenhua when he returned to England to play for Manchester United in a one-year loan deal.