Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua are expected to demand at least £20million for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo who is currently on loan at Manchester United.

Ighalo has been on loan at Manchester United since January 2020 where he has impressed with four goals in eight games.

Due to his impressive performances for Manchester United, there have been talks that the Premier League giants are looking to give him a permanent contract.

This, however, could be scuppered by Shenhua’s demand of an excess of £20million more than Manchester United’s valuation of the striker.

According to Daily Mail, Shenhua also want their player back in time for the start of the Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign in July.

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in eight games for Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

Shenhua according to the report, will only allow Ighalo to stay at United if the two clubs can agree on a permanent deal.

Manchester United are yet to kick off any talk about a permanent contract with Ighalo who once hinted that he wants to spend more time with the club.

“I'm inspired with a lot of things at Man United and looking forward to spending more time with the team,” Ighalo said when he was asked about the most inspiring thing about Manchester United during a question and answer session on the club’s official Twitter account.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also hinted that he wants Ighalo to stay beyond his loan deal.