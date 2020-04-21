Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo believes that his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes will take the Premier League by storm once he settles in.

Fernandes who was also Ighalo’s teammate at Udinese was signed from Sporting Lisbon for £67.6m in January, the month Ighalo also joined Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder has quickly caught the eye in England with two goals and three assists in his five Premier League games.

Ighalo expects even more from the midfielder when he finally settles in at Manchester United.

“He (Fernandes) is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him,” Ighalo told United hangout:

“You can see the understanding between him and (Anthony) Martial, you see can see the understanding between me and him, so he's a very good player - and he's not even settled down yet.

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy settles down, he's going to take the Premier League by storm.”

Speaking of another teammate, Ighalo says he has learnt more about Martial in training than all the games he watched before he joined Manchester United.

Odion Ighalo also praises Anthony Martial (Paul Currie/BP/REX) BPI/REX

ALSO READ: How Odion Ighalo has fared so far at Manchester United

“Watching it from outside it's different. You only watch games every weekend and see how skilful he is,” Ighalo said.

“But I train with this guy every day. Every blessed day I train with him, and it's incredible what he does in training. He does it so easy.

“Sometimes in games, it's difficult to do it, sometimes you face a tougher opponent but this is someone who every day you see in training and say wow, he's a good player.”

Ighalo has also impressed at Manchester United with four goals in three starts and eight games in total.