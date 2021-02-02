Veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has arrived in Riyadh before his imminent move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

As it has been reported before, Ighalo has agreed to a permanent deal with Al-Shabab with Sky Sports reporting that the move was subject to medicals and personal terms.

The 31-year-old striker has hinted that he is in Riyadh to complete the deal with his Instagram photo, which he shared with the location attached.

The Nigerian striker is set to complete this move following his loan stint at Manchester United where he scored five goals in 23 appearances.

He was permitted by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua of China to speak to other clubs.