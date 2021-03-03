Veteran striker Odion Ighalo has introduced his new teammates to some Nigerian music, and it seems they love it.

In a video that emerged on social media, Ighalo and his Al Shabab teammate are seen singing along to Davido’s record ‘Fall’.

According to Ighalo’s official fan page, the video was after their 2-1 win away at Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The Nigerian striker scored a brace in that game to give his side all the three points.

It looks like the 31-year-old has quickly settled in with his new team following his move after a loan stint at Manchester United.

The former Nigeria international has managed three goals in five games for his new club.