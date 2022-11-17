Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Stephen Oladehinde
The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Sunday in Qatar with group stage matches and countries will battle it out for the round of 16 qualification. The stage is set and the battle for who will be crowned the world champion is about to begin.

Odds on Group F
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Belgium @ 1.61 odd

Betting code: 33KB8VJ

Belgium are one of the top countries in the world and have been placed in Group F. They have paired them with the likes of Croatia, Morocco and Canada, although they have a competitor in Croatia who are also going to challenge for the top spot.

There are other odds for other countries winning the group, such as Croatia @ 3.25 odd to win the group, Morocco @ 10.00 odd, Canada @ 12.50 odd.

We have tipped Belgium to come out on top in Group E but they should still be on the lookout for Croatia who are also a good side.

Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium
Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium Pulse Nigeria

Belgium @ 1.13 odd

Betting code: 33KBF3Q

If we are to pick a team who will qualify with ease, it has to be Belgium. Roberto Martinez’s team is one of the best teams going into this tournament. However, they will encounter a huge test from Croatia. Both teams have what it takes to qualify with ease in this group.

We can also find other options like Croatia to qualify @ 1.50 odd, Morocco @ 3.00 odd and Canada @ 3.65 odd to pick from.

We have tipped Croatia to qualify alongside Belgium in this group because of the quality and experience they possess in this tournament.

Belgium @ 1.70 odd

Betting code: 33KBL3R

Roberto Martinez’s team is the best team in this group and they have one of the best creative midfielders and strikers in the world. They have scored lots of goals in the previous world cup and this should not be a problem for them when the tournament begins. We should also watch out for Croatia who were the finalists in the previous world cup.

There are some available odds on other countries in this group such as Croatia @ 2.80 odd as the highest scoring team, Morocco @ 10.00 odd and Canada @ 12.00 odd, but our prediction is on France to score the highest in this group.

