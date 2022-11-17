Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Odds on Group D winners

France @ 1.45 odd

Betting code: 33JRFM7

France are the current defending champions of the world cup. Their squad has been doing really well in previous competitions and we are expecting nothing less from them in this tournament. The Les Bleus are the favorite to be the group d winners with the talent of players in their squad. The likes of Karim Benzeman and Kylian Mbappe are world class players who are going to feature for the French National Team.

We also have other countries in the group who will also put up a fight to be the group winners. We have Denmark @ 3.25 odd to win the group, Australia @ 15.00 odd, Tunisia @ 19.00 odd.

We have tipped France to be the group winner in Group D because of the quality of players they possess.

Odds on team to qualify in Group D

France @ 1.09 odd

Betting code: 33JRQ9L

The French team has the edge over other countries in this group. We based our picks on the quality of players each country has going into the world cup. Apart from the French team who we've tipped to qualify in the group, we also have Denmark to qualify @ 1.34 odd, Australia @ 4.00 odd and Tunisia @ 4.25 odd.

We have predicted Denmark to qualify alongside France in this group.

With France been tipped to win the group

Odds on highest scoring team in Group D

France @ 1.55 odd

Betting code: 33JRVTW

France has a squad that brings in lots of goals for them. They did score many goals in the 2018 world cup and we are expecting the same feat in Qatar. The likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe are goal poachers for Les Bleus and we expect them to hit the ground running with goals.