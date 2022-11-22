Ochoa denies Lewandowski as Poland draw Mexico

Mexico and Poland provided a tactical encounter as there were few clear-cut chances on both ends.

Poland defended well with Mexico working the wide areas with Napoli forward Hirving Lozano their key target.

The first half ended without a goal as both sides went to the break level. In the 58th minute, Poland were awarded a penalty as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) alerted the official to check an infringement on Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski stepped up as captain of Poland to take the spot kick but was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Both sides were compact in defense as they settled for a draw to start their campaign in Qatar.

Reactions to Lewandowski and Ochoa

Barcelona star Lewandowksi rose to the top of the trends following the penalty miss.

The 34-year-old is regarded as one of the best players in the world and was unable to convert the best chance for Poland against Mexico.

Lewandowski received negative reactions for a subpar performance and missing the penalty.

Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa on the other hand was praised for yet again another memorable performance at the World Cup.

Ochoa is known for several top saves to bail out Mexico at the World Cup and fans began to wonder why his best performances are always every four years.

Both Mexico and Poland with their conservative performance missed out o the opportunity to take advantage of Lionel Messi's Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in the other group game.