Ex-Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor dances in Instagram video after acquiring Italian passport

Ex-Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor was in the dancing mood on Instagram video after he acquired an Italian passport.

The 31-year-old was a member of the Super Eagles for a while until he was deemed surplus to requirement.

Nsofor has been played for several clubs across Europe but has been a mainstay in Italian Clubs over the years.

He played for Italian Serie A giants Chievo and Inter Milan where he had success.

Nsofor announced his Italian passport through a video on his official Instagram account where he expressed his delight at the achievement and thanked his partner for her role.

He said, ”I want to thank God almighty for doing this for me thank you Jesus for loving me so well I also want to appreciate everyone that has to help me in one way or the other to achieve this, I’m grateful, and to my lovely queen @anastasija_radi thank you always for making me smile, I love you.”

His new received passport means that he can move around Italy and European cities without a visa.

He scored a total of 12 goals in 44 appearances playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria an also played for the national U-20 and U-23 team.