Obinna Nsofor dancing video for acquiring Italian passport

Ex-Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor dances in Instagram video after acquiring Italian passport

Obinna Nsofor showed of his dancing skills as the Nigerian international is now confirmed as a citizen of Italy.

  • Published:
Obinna Nsofor play

Obinna Nsofor

(Instagram/Obinna Nsofor )

Ex-Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor was in the dancing mood on Instagram video after he acquired an Italian passport.

The 31-year-old was a member of the Super Eagles for a while until he was deemed surplus to requirement.

Obinna Nsofor play Obinna Nsofor is now a citizen of Italy (Goal)

 

Nsofor has been played for several clubs across Europe but has been a mainstay in Italian Clubs over the years.

He played for Italian Serie A giants  Chievo and Inter Milan where he had success.

Obinna Nsofor play The Nigerian striker briefly had a spell in England (EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

 

Nsofor announced his Italian passport through a video on his official Instagram account where he expressed his delight at the achievement and thanked his partner for her role.

 

He said, ”I want to thank God almighty for doing this for me      thank you Jesus for loving me so well     I also want to appreciate everyone that has to help me in one way or the other to achieve this, I’m grateful, and to my lovely queen @anastasija_radi thank you always for making me smile, I love you.”

His new received passport means that he can move around Italy and European cities without a visa.

Obinna Nsofor play Obinna Nsofor is now a citizen of Italy (Goal)

He scored a total of 12 goals in 44 appearances playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria an also played for the national U-20 and U-23 team.

Obinna whose contract was terminated at South African side Cape Town City played for several European teams asides the Italian sides which include Lokomotiv Moscow, Málaga, West Ham United, MSV Duisburg, and SV Darmstadt.

