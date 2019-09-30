Now semi-retired and looking for ways to diversify his revenue, former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins is set to launch his hotel and night club in Lagos.

Martins who has been out of the game since 2018 following a hamstring injury is one of the richest Nigerian footballers.

According to close sources, the diminutive striker is venturing into the hospitality business with the launch of his hotel and nightclub in Lagos.

The hotel and nightclub will be open for business in December, Pulse Sports have been made to understand.

Other investments

Obafemi Martins is also a heavy investor in real estate

The 34-year-old who earned huge sums playing for the likes of Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, MLS side Seattle Sounder has also invested heavily in real estate in Lagos.

He has several mansions in plush areas in Lagos-Lekki, Victoria Garden City and other properties in Festac, Ikeja, Ajah and Iju.

As exclusively reported by Pulse Sports, the former Inter Milan striker also has a luxury apartment in Eko Atlantic City which he bought with about N50m.

Although Martins has been out of the game since a hamstring injury ended his stint at Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in 2018, he has no immediate plans to retire and is still looking for opportunities to continue his career.