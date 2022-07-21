NPFL

VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

Jidechi Chidiezie
Rivers United won the 2021/22 edition of the NPFL with a record 77 points.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike rewards Rivers United players for winning the NPFL 22
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike rewards Rivers United players for winning the NPFL 22

The players of Rivers United have been rewarded with $20,000 each from Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, in recognition of their outstanding 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) victory.

All 34 title-winning players, and club officials were treated to a reception on Thursday at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, following their feat that saw them finish at the top of the league with a record 77 points from 38 games.

It was the first time the Pride of Rivers will ever win a league title since the club's merger in 2016.

Rivers United are the new champions of Nigeria
Rivers United are the new champions of Nigeria Twitter/LMCNPFL

Before 2016, Rivers United was known as two clubs: Dolphins Football Club and Sharks Football Club.

The Governor also revealed that he will also give each player $40,000 (N16 million) should they go past the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

By the virtue of finishing first in the NPFL, Rivers United automatically qualified as Nigeria's representative for next season's Champions League, with runners up Plateau United, picking the season ticket.

Third-placed Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup, with the winner of the 2022 AITEO Cup, picking up the final ticket.

Rivers United's title winning squad
Rivers United's title winning squad Twitter/RiversUnitedFC

Wike: who was rewarded by the Nigeria's League Management Company (LMC) for his contributions to the Rivers United, also conferred on each member of the team the Governors Medal Service Award (GMSA).

Rivers United ahead of the new season, are expected to embark on two weeks of preseason training in Spain, as approved by the Governor.

This is the fourth time the Nigerian league title will head to Port Harcourt or Rivers State, at large. Dolphins won the league in 1997 (as Eagles Cement), 2004 and 2011.

Final standings: NPFL 2021/22
Final standings: NPFL 2021/22 Twitter/LMCNPFL

With 77 points, Rivers United set a new record for the most NPFL title-winning points in a regular season, surpassing the previous record set by Dolphins in 2011 (73 points).

Last season's champions Akwa United, won the league with 71 points.

