Reigning Champions Bayelsa Queens kicked off their Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL) defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Kaduna Queens in Yenagoa on Wednesday, July 24.

Rafiat Sule got things rolling as early as the eighth minute before Joy Bokiri doubled Bayelsa Queens’ lead in the 30th minute.

Anjor Mary sealed the win for the champions with a 60th-minute goal.

Bayelsa Queens are in Group C of the abridged NWPL season with Sunshine Queens and Nasarawa Amazons who played out a goalless draw in Akure.

In other games in the opening matchday, Kemi Famuditi and Micheal Joy got on the scoresheet to help Confluence Queens kick off their 2019 NWPL campaign with a 2-0 win over Ibom Angels in Lokoja.

Also in Group D, Abia Angel beat newcomers Invincible Angels 2-1.

In Group A, Rivers Angels got a slim 1-0 win over FC Robo in Port Harcourt while Delta Queens held Osun Babes to a goalless draw in Osoagbo.

Edo Queens are top of Group B after a Grace Henry goal gave them a 1-0 win away at first-timers Dream Star Ladies while Heartland Queens of Owerri played out a barren draw at home to Adamawa Queens.

NWFL Matchday one results

Group A

Osun Babes 0-0 Delta Queens

Rivers Angels 1-0 FC Robo

Group B

Dream Stars Ladies 0-1 Edo Queens

Heartland Queens 0-0 Adamawa Queens

Group C

Bayelsa Queens 3-0 Kaduna Queens

Sunshine Queens 0-0 Nasarawa Amazons

Group D

Confluence Queens 2-0 Ibom Angels

Abia Angels 2-1 Invincible Angels