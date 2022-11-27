NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

But who were the standout performers in the Nigerian elite women's division? Here are five players who made headlines last season.

Monday Gift - Bayelsa Queens

The 20-year-old spent last season with Bayelsa on loan from Lagos based side FC Robo.

She emerged as the highest goal scorer with 12 goals and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to help Bayelsa United win the Championship.

Her impressive performance gave her the call up to Nigeria women senior national team, Super Falcons to play at the Women's nations cup in Morocco.

She joined Spanish Iberdola side Tenerife after her performance in the league last season.

She was among top 5 players nominated for the Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Joy Jerry - Bayelsa Queens

Joy was the captain of Bayelsa Queens last season and she is the youngest captain in Nigeria Women Premier League history.

She was part of the Christopher Danjuma squad for the U20 women's world cup in Costa Rica.

She is a quick footed forward that contributed to the Falconets outing in Costa Rica.

Demehin Oluwatosin - Rivers Angels

Demehin is a prominent member of the Rivers Angels team last season, the jewel of Rivers finished the super six with eight points.

Her performance earned her Nigeria's U20 call up where she captain the said to the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August and reached the quarterfinals.

Her excellent display in Costa Rica earned her invitations to join the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

She made her debut with Super falcons during the international friendlies against the United States.

Demehin joined French top-flight campaigners, Stade de Reims.

Rofiat Imuran - Rivers Angels

Just like Demehin, Rofiat was an outstanding defender for the jewels of Rivers last season.

Her performance earned her Nigeria's U20 call up where she was an instrumental for the team at the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Her excellent display in Costa Rica with over two assists to her name earned her invitations to join the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

She and her fellow teammate, Demehin joined French top-flight campaigners, Stade de Reims from Rivers United.

Chioma Olise - Edo Queens

Chioma is another player that made name for herself in the Nigeria's women league last season, she played for Edo Queens and helped the team to qualify for the super Six.

