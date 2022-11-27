NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

There are just a few days to the commencement of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership 2022/2023 football season.

THe NWFL
THe NWFL

Last Season was full of energetic players who made names for their clubs in what was a highly competitive season in the NWFL.

Recommended articles

But who were the standout performers in the Nigerian elite women's division? Here are five players who made headlines last season.

The 20-year-old spent last season with Bayelsa on loan from Lagos based side FC Robo.

She emerged as the highest goal scorer with 12 goals and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) to help Bayelsa United win the Championship.

Monday Gift was the goals queen last season.
Monday Gift was the goals queen last season. AFP

Her impressive performance gave her the call up to Nigeria women senior national team, Super Falcons to play at the Women's nations cup in Morocco.

She joined Spanish Iberdola side Tenerife after her performance in the league last season.

She was among top 5 players nominated for the Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Joy was the captain of Bayelsa Queens last season and she is the youngest captain in Nigeria Women Premier League history.

She was part of the Christopher Danjuma squad for the U20 women's world cup in Costa Rica.

Joy Jerry taking the title from Aisha Falode, the NWFL Chief
Joy Jerry taking the title from Aisha Falode, the NWFL Chief AFP

She is a quick footed forward that contributed to the Falconets outing in Costa Rica.

Demehin is a prominent member of the Rivers Angels team last season, the jewel of Rivers finished the super six with eight points.

Her performance earned her Nigeria's U20 call up where she captain the said to the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August and reached the quarterfinals.

Demehin Tosin in full flight.
Demehin Tosin in full flight. AFP

Her excellent display in Costa Rica earned her invitations to join the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

She made her debut with Super falcons during the international friendlies against the United States.

Demehin joined French top-flight campaigners, Stade de Reims.

Just like Demehin, Rofiat was an outstanding defender for the jewels of Rivers last season.

Her performance earned her Nigeria's U20 call up where she was an instrumental for the team at the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

rofiat repping Angels in the CAFWCL.
rofiat repping Angels in the CAFWCL. AFP

Her excellent display in Costa Rica with over two assists to her name earned her invitations to join the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

She and her fellow teammate, Demehin joined French top-flight campaigners, Stade de Reims from Rivers United.

Chioma is another player that made name for herself in the Nigeria's women league last season, she played for Edo Queens and helped the team to qualify for the super Six.

Olise celebrates in Costa Rica.
Olise celebrates in Costa Rica. AFP

She was useful for the Falconets in Costa Rica, she was a threat to opposing defenders.

More from category

  • The Pulse Sports Round-Up.

    Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

  • THe NWFL

    NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

  • Spain and Germany play out an entertaining 1-1 draw

    Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Recommended articles

NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana

Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

'Musiala is the truth' - Reactions as Germany keep World Cup dream alive with 1-1 draw against Spain

'Musiala is the truth' - Reactions as Germany keep World Cup dream alive with 1-1 draw against Spain

Athletics records and historic feats achieved by Nigerian athletes in 2022

Athletics records and historic feats achieved by Nigerian athletes in 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss