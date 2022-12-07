NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season

The Jewel of Rivers lost two goals to nil to the defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens on opening day in Yenagoa.

AFP

Two second-half goals were enough for the Prosperity Ladies to beat the Jewels of Rivers.

The seventh-time champions are on the run to win the league for the eighth time.

The Jewels of Rivers are drawn in Group A with Bayelsa Queens, Abia Angels, Robo Queens, Heartland Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Royal Queens.

AFP

The Head coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon said his team will work on the lapses they had in the first game.

He said, “We are champions too any day anytime and I am so sure of the league this season. But the result of this match didn’t reflect the work we have put in. Some loss of concentration defined the game and we are back home to work on the lapses in the team and I believe we will come up better.

Rivers Angels are in Group A of the league, where they will still face the likes of Heartland Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Royal Queens.

In other fixtures, Robo queens will also be aiming for the first win of the season as they host Nasarawa Amazons at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Abia Angels defeated Robo queen a goal to nil on opening day, all six matches will kick off by 4 pm across all Venues.

AFP

Full Fixtures

Heartland Queens vs Delta Queens

Royal Queens vs Naija Ratels

Rivers Angels vs Osun Babes

Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons

Ibom Angels vs Abia Angels