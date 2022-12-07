NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season

Hassan Abdulsalam
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rivers Angels will be hosting Osun Babes after losing the league opener to the defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens

Rivers angels logo
Rivers angels logo

Rivers Angels will be targeting her first win of the season in the 2022/23 Nigeria Women’s Football League when they host Osun Babes at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Recommended articles

The Jewel of Rivers lost two goals to nil to the defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens on opening day in Yenagoa.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player AFP

Two second-half goals were enough for the Prosperity Ladies to beat the Jewels of Rivers.

The seventh-time champions are on the run to win the league for the eighth time.

The Jewels of Rivers are drawn in Group A with Bayelsa Queens, Abia Angels, Robo Queens, Heartland Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Royal Queens.

Rivers Queens line up agains Bayelsa United
Rivers Queens line up agains Bayelsa United AFP

The Head coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon said his team will work on the lapses they had in the first game.

He said, “We are champions too any day anytime and I am so sure of the league this season. But the result of this match didn’t reflect the work we have put in. Some loss of concentration defined the game and we are back home to work on the lapses in the team and I believe we will come up better.

Rivers Angels are in Group A of the league, where they will still face the likes of Heartland Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Royal Queens.

In other fixtures, Robo queens will also be aiming for the first win of the season as they host Nasarawa Amazons at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Abia Angels defeated Robo queen a goal to nil on opening day, all six matches will kick off by 4 pm across all Venues.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player AFP

Heartland Queens vs Delta Queens

Royal Queens vs Naija Ratels

Rivers Angels vs Osun Babes

Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons

Ibom Angels vs Abia Angels

Edo Queens vs Confluence Queens

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.

More from category

  • Rivers angels logo

    NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season

  • Luis Enrique, the two-time Spanish national team manager, seems to have borrowed a leaf from the book of Rochas Okorocha

    Qatar 2022: Luis Enrique the Spanish Governor and his midfielders of happiness.

  • Another day of history and histrionics at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Morocco make history as Goncalo Ramos carries GOAT-starved Portugal to quarterfinals

Recommended articles

NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season

NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season

NBA unveils new awards to celebrate Regular season [Photos]

NBA unveils new awards to celebrate Regular season [Photos]

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

Qatar 2022: Luis Enrique the Spanish Governor and his midfielders of happiness.

Qatar 2022: Luis Enrique the Spanish Governor and his midfielders of happiness.

Qatar 2022: Morocco make history as Goncalo Ramos carries GOAT-starved Portugal to quarterfinals

Qatar 2022: Morocco make history as Goncalo Ramos carries GOAT-starved Portugal to quarterfinals

Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

Sportybet favourable world cup special

Sportybet favourable world cup special

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium