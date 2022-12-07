Rivers Angels will be targeting her first win of the season in the 2022/23 Nigeria Women’s Football League when they host Osun Babes at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
NWFL: Rivers target first win of the season
Rivers Angels will be hosting Osun Babes after losing the league opener to the defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens
The Jewel of Rivers lost two goals to nil to the defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens on opening day in Yenagoa.
Two second-half goals were enough for the Prosperity Ladies to beat the Jewels of Rivers.
The seventh-time champions are on the run to win the league for the eighth time.
The Jewels of Rivers are drawn in Group A with Bayelsa Queens, Abia Angels, Robo Queens, Heartland Queens, Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and Royal Queens.
The Head coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon said his team will work on the lapses they had in the first game.
He said, “We are champions too any day anytime and I am so sure of the league this season. But the result of this match didn’t reflect the work we have put in. Some loss of concentration defined the game and we are back home to work on the lapses in the team and I believe we will come up better.
In other fixtures, Robo queens will also be aiming for the first win of the season as they host Nasarawa Amazons at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
Abia Angels defeated Robo queen a goal to nil on opening day, all six matches will kick off by 4 pm across all Venues.
Full Fixtures
Heartland Queens vs Delta Queens
Royal Queens vs Naija Ratels
Rivers Angels vs Osun Babes
Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons
Ibom Angels vs Abia Angels
Edo Queens vs Confluence Queens
