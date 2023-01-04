ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

Sports  >  Football

Matchday Five resumes on Wednesday across the country in the Nigeria women Football league after the yuletide break.

Adamawa queen player battling with Edo Queens player for the ball
The Nigeria women’s Football league (NWFL) Premiership continues with action across Six match venues on day five after resumption from the yuletide break.

The defending champion, Bayelsa Queens will be back after the Christmas and New Year break will be hosting Osun queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

The Prosperity ladies are second on the log with seven points from three games and will be hoping to pick super six tickets at the end of the season.

Osun babes player against Delta Queens
Bayelsa Queens defeated Royal queens away from home in the last match day, the team had earlier played a draw with heartland queens and defeated archrival Rivers United on day one.

Former champion Rivers Angels will be travelling to Owerri for a date with Heartland Queens at the Dan Ayim Stadium.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
The jewel of Rivers has been on two matches winning streak after their opening day loss to Bayelsa Queens. Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels and Osun babes to record six points from three games.

Heartland queens have not been struggling this season, the team have not recorded a single win, the imo team suffered two defeats and a draw this season.

Edo Queens will be travelling to Uyo for a date with Ibom Angels at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Bayelsa Queens returned to winning ways with a healthy 2-0 victory at Royal Queens at the Warri City Stadium
The Benin based girls eye another away win to consolidate their number one position on the log.

Edo Queens thrashed Adamawa Queens 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in their last game of 2022.

On the other hand, Ibom Angels fell suffered home defeat to Robo Queens in their last home game.

Bayelsa Queens vs Osun Queens

Delta Queens vs Naija Ratels

Heartland Queens vs Rivers Angels

Nasarawa Amazons vs Confluence Queens

Abia Angels vs Adamawa Queens

Ibom Angels vs Edo Queens

