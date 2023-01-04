NWFL resumes after yuletide break

The defending champion, Bayelsa Queens will be back after the Christmas and New Year break will be hosting Osun queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

The Prosperity ladies are second on the log with seven points from three games and will be hoping to pick super six tickets at the end of the season.

AFP

Bayelsa Queens defeated Royal queens away from home in the last match day, the team had earlier played a draw with heartland queens and defeated archrival Rivers United on day one.

Rivers travel to Owerri

Former champion Rivers Angels will be travelling to Owerri for a date with Heartland Queens at the Dan Ayim Stadium.

AFP

The jewel of Rivers has been on two matches winning streak after their opening day loss to Bayelsa Queens. Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels and Osun babes to record six points from three games.

Heartland queens have not been struggling this season, the team have not recorded a single win, the imo team suffered two defeats and a draw this season.

Ibom Angels host Edo Queens

Edo Queens will be travelling to Uyo for a date with Ibom Angels at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

AFP

The Benin based girls eye another away win to consolidate their number one position on the log.

Edo Queens thrashed Adamawa Queens 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in their last game of 2022.

On the other hand, Ibom Angels fell suffered home defeat to Robo Queens in their last home game.

Full Fixtures

Bayelsa Queens vs Osun Queens

Delta Queens vs Naija Ratels

Heartland Queens vs Rivers Angels

Nasarawa Amazons vs Confluence Queens

Abia Angels vs Adamawa Queens