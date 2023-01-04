The Nigeria women’s Football league (NWFL) Premiership continues with action across Six match venues on day five after resumption from the yuletide break.
NWFL resumes after yuletide break
Matchday Five resumes on Wednesday across the country in the Nigeria women Football league after the yuletide break.
The defending champion, Bayelsa Queens will be back after the Christmas and New Year break will be hosting Osun queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.
The Prosperity ladies are second on the log with seven points from three games and will be hoping to pick super six tickets at the end of the season.
Bayelsa Queens defeated Royal queens away from home in the last match day, the team had earlier played a draw with heartland queens and defeated archrival Rivers United on day one.
Rivers travel to Owerri
Former champion Rivers Angels will be travelling to Owerri for a date with Heartland Queens at the Dan Ayim Stadium.
The jewel of Rivers has been on two matches winning streak after their opening day loss to Bayelsa Queens. Rivers Angels defeated Naija Ratels and Osun babes to record six points from three games.
Heartland queens have not been struggling this season, the team have not recorded a single win, the imo team suffered two defeats and a draw this season.
Ibom Angels host Edo Queens
Edo Queens will be travelling to Uyo for a date with Ibom Angels at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
The Benin based girls eye another away win to consolidate their number one position on the log.
Edo Queens thrashed Adamawa Queens 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in their last game of 2022.
On the other hand, Ibom Angels fell suffered home defeat to Robo Queens in their last home game.
Full Fixtures
Bayelsa Queens vs Osun Queens
Delta Queens vs Naija Ratels
Heartland Queens vs Rivers Angels
Nasarawa Amazons vs Confluence Queens
Abia Angels vs Adamawa Queens
Ibom Angels vs Edo Queens
