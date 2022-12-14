NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Robo Queens search for first win as Bayelsa Queens eye second victory on matchday 3

The defending Champion, Bayelsa Queens will resume action in the topflight after being drawn bye on day two as they host troubled Heartland Queens of Owerri in Yenagoa at the Samson Siasia stadium.

The prosperity Queens are group A leaders with three point.

Heartland Queens will be going to Yenagoa after losing the first two opening games of the season.

Naija Ratels host Osun Babes

Bankole Olowokere-led Naija Ratels will host Osun Babes at the Old Parade ground sports complex, Area 10, Abuja.

Naija Ratels recorded four points in two games, and the Abuja-based side defeated Heartland Queens at home and drew away to Royal Queens.

For Osun babes, the team will be aiming to record their first away win in Abuja. The team who lost to Rivers Angels in their last game.

Robo Queens Targets first win first home

Robo targeted their first win of the season when they Edo Queens at the Legacy Pitch, the national stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Robo Queens lost her first game to Abia Angels before playing a goalless draw against Nasarawa Amazons.

Edo Queens won their last home fixture 4-2 against Confluence Queens of Lokoja at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Confluence Queens Chase First win

The Lokoja-based side, Confluence Queens are looking to get her first win of the season when they travel to Adamawa for a date with Adamawa Queens.

Confluence Queens seems yet to have settled after suffering the heaviest defeat on matchday two to Edo Queens,

Adamawa Queens maintained the second spot on the log despite not playing last week.

In other fixtures, Delta Queens of Asaba will host Heartland Queens, and Ibom Angels will travel to Benue state for a date with Nasarawa Amazon.

Rivers Angels and Abia Angels will not be in action as they are drawn bye.

Full Fixtures

Bayelsa Queens Vs Heartland Queens

Delta Queens Vs Royal Queens

Naija Ratels Vs Osun Babes

Nasarawa Amazon Vs Ibom Angels

Adamawa Queens Vs Confluence Queens