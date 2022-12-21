ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

Hassan Abdulsalam
Action resumes across six centers for matchday four of the Nigeria women’s Football league Premiership.

Heartland Queens and Bayelsa Queens in action on day three
The Nigeria women’s Football league (NWFL) Premiership continues with action across Six match venues on day four.

Matchday three witnessed lots of drama as Fifteen goals were recorded with four home wins, a draw, and one away win.

Robo Queens will be travelling to Uyo to search for her first victory of the season after a disappointing home loss to Edo Queens.

Robo Queens
Goals from Rebecca Ajamuda and Yemisi Samuel were enough for the visitors to defeat the home side 2-1 at the Legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.

On the other hand, Ibom Angels will be at home to redeem its image after suffering a heavy defeat against Nasarawa Amazon on their last match day.

Robo Queens player in training
Neither side has not been an impressive side this season with just four points among them, Ibom Angels with three points while Robo Queens have one point.

The defending champion will travel to Warri for a date with the struggling Royal Queens.

Rivers angels player and Bayelsa Queens player
Royal Queens have only managed to record one point from three games.

The host lost to Delta Queens 3-0 on day three while Bayelsa Queens played a goalless draw with 10 women Heartland Queens.

This is one of the big games to watch on matchday four as Rivers Angels host Naija Ratels at the Adokiye Amiesimeka stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers Angels line up agains Bayelsa United
Rivers Angels are drawn bye in the last week while Naija Ratels thrashed Osun babes 3-0 on home soil.

Heartland Queens goalkeeper in action
The Bankole Olowookere Girls are Group A joint leaders with Delta Queens with six points while Rivers Angels are fourth on the log with three points.

Osun babes will host Delta Queens at the Larry Leke stadium while Adamawa Queens will travel to Edo state for a date with Edo Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Ibom Angels vs Robo Queens

Royal Queens vs Bayelsa Queens

Rivers Angels vs Naija Ratels

Osun Babes vs Delta Queens

Edo Queens vs Adamawa Queens

Confluence Queens vs Abia Angels

Hassan Abdulsalam
