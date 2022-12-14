ADVERTISEMENT

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Fifteen goals were scored as Edo Queens Shocked Robo Queens in Lagos.

NWFL Matchday Three results
NWFL Matchday Three results

Matchday three of the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) Premiership was full of goals in Six match centers across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Matchday witnessed four home wins, a draw, and one away with Fifteen goals.

Edo Queens shocked Robo Queens on home soil to record their second victory this season.

Robo Queens
Robo Queens AFP

The Edo-based side defeated Robo Queens 2-1 at the Legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.

Rebecca Ajamuda and Yemisi Samuel's goals are enough for the visitors to seal their first away win of the season.

Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons.
Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons. AFP

The Lagos Land ladies extend their winless streak to three games.

Struggling Heartland forced the defending champion to a goalless draw at the Samson Siasia stadium, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United
Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United AFP

Heartland Queens picked her first point of the season after losing the first two opening games to Naija Ratels and Delta Queens.

The prosperity Queens were drawn bye in the last matchday and had earlier beaten Rivers Angels on opening day.

Nasarawa Amazon thrashed her visitor Ibom Angels 4-0 at the Aper Aku Stadium, Benue state.

Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons.
Robo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons. AFP

Dooshima Tarnum's brace and goals from Amarachi Okoronkwo and Winifred Eyebhoria are what the host needed to continue her unbeaten run.

Amazon has bagged seven points from the maximum of Nine points.

In other results, Naija Ratels records a heavy win against Osun Babes while Delta Queens defeats Royal Queens.

Full Results

Nwfl premiership matchday three results
Nwfl premiership matchday three results AFP

Robo 1-2 Edo Queens

Bayelsa Queens 0-0 Heartland Queens

Delta Queens 3-0 Royal Queens

Naija Ratels 3-0 Osun Babes

Delta Queens 2-0 Royal Queens

Nasarawa Amazons 4-0 Ibom Angels

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Morocco fall to France in World Cup semifinals

    Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

  • Hernandez celebrates with Giroud.

    QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

  • NWFL Matchday Three results

    NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

Recommended articles

Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history