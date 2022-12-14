NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

The Matchday witnessed four home wins, a draw, and one away with Fifteen goals.

Edo Queens Shock Robo Queens in Lagos

Edo Queens shocked Robo Queens on home soil to record their second victory this season.

The Edo-based side defeated Robo Queens 2-1 at the Legacy pitch, Surulere, Lagos.

Rebecca Ajamuda and Yemisi Samuel's goals are enough for the visitors to seal their first away win of the season.

The Lagos Land ladies extend their winless streak to three games.

Heartland Queens Force Bayelsa Queens to a goalless draw

Struggling Heartland forced the defending champion to a goalless draw at the Samson Siasia stadium, Yenagoa.

Heartland Queens picked her first point of the season after losing the first two opening games to Naija Ratels and Delta Queens.

The prosperity Queens were drawn bye in the last matchday and had earlier beaten Rivers Angels on opening day.

Nasarawa Amazon thrash Ibom Angels

Nasarawa Amazon thrashed her visitor Ibom Angels 4-0 at the Aper Aku Stadium, Benue state.

Dooshima Tarnum's brace and goals from Amarachi Okoronkwo and Winifred Eyebhoria are what the host needed to continue her unbeaten run.

Amazon has bagged seven points from the maximum of Nine points.

In other results, Naija Ratels records a heavy win against Osun Babes while Delta Queens defeats Royal Queens.

Full Results

Robo 1-2 Edo Queens

Bayelsa Queens 0-0 Heartland Queens

Delta Queens 3-0 Royal Queens

Naija Ratels 3-0 Osun Babes

